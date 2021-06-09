Tanzania Launch Project to Improve Fishing in the Indian Ocean

The Tanzanian Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has launched a fishery resource management project in the Indian Ocean Coastal regions of Tanzania, Madagascar, and Mozambique.

This was announced on 2nd June 021 by the Senior Fisheries Officer from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Didas Mtambalike during a three-day workshop in Dar es Salaam Region.

He explained that the main objectives of the three-years pilot project are to improve fisheries management and the environment on the Indian Ocean coast to improve food security and reduce poverty for poor communities especially coastal fishing-dependent communities.

After the project, the government intends to move away from conducting regular patrols to controls illegal fishing and instead use a participatory protection approach where citizens themselves will be in a better regulatory framework.

“We want to get rid of the concept of frequent patrols to catch fishermen and now we are coming up with a good system that is participatory in management and control but we have also looked at the area of ​​resource development so that our stakeholders can identify small development projects” said Mtambalike.