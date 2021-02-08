Tanzania Allocate EUR 147 M for Low-Interest Loans in Agriculture

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) informs its members and the private sector in general of the new opportunity to obtain low-interest loans for value-addition projects in agricultural and forest products.

The program targets EUR 147 million in loans provided by European Union (EU) sponsorship.

The implementation of the plan is divided into three main areas: the first part has been allocated EUR 50 million and focuses on capacity building of farmers to enable value addition in agricultural and forest products.

The second part has also been allocated EUR 50 million for investments.

The third phase has also been allocated EUR 46.75 million to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact TPSF for further details and the procedure for applying for the loans.