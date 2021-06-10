Strong Demand for Fertilizers in Tanzania Push Up Prices

The Monthly Marketing Bulletin of April 2021 by the Ministry of Agriculture of Tanzania indicates that the prices for fertilizers have been increasing since mid-2020 mainly due to strong demand.

The prices for Di-ammonium Phosphate popularly (DAP) increased by +1.7% while the price for Urea decreased by -7% between March and April 2021.

Both Di-ammonium Phosphate popularly (DAP) and Urea fertilizer showed a similar increase in price trends over the

past three months in 2021.

A modest increase is forecasted throughout 2021 due to the prolonged second wave of Covid-19.