Tanzania Water and Sanitation Services to Benefit from USD 25M from USAID

Tetra Tech, a consulting and engineering service company, has been awarded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) a five-year, USD 25 million contract to support the Government of Tanzania in expanding and sustaining the delivery and management of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in urban and rural settings.

Through the USAID Tanzania Water and Sanitation Activity, Tetra Tech will provide engineering and technical advisory services to strengthen Tanzania’s capacity to manage water resources infrastructure, and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Tetra Tech also will engage the private sector to stimulate innovation and investment to increase the availability of WASH products and services across Tanzania.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to improve access to water and sanitation in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to support Tanzania to enhance water security and improve community access to critical water and sanitation services.”

According to Water.org, 4 million people in Tanzania lack access to an improved source of safe water, and 30 million don’t have access to improved sanitation.

According to UNICEF, it is estimated that Tanzania spends 70% of its health budget on preventable WASH-related diseases as the majority of the population does not have access to improved sanitation, and close to half of the population does not have access to clean drinking water.

Since 2010, USAID has worked with Tanzania to increase access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, and hygiene services for rural communities in target areas through a number of activities.