Tanzania Unveil 2021/22 Budget Proposal

TOPICS:
TANZANIA BUDGET SPEECH 2021-2022

March 19, 2021

Tanzania’s Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs Dr. Mwigulu Nchembafor presented, on behalf of Finance Minister Hon. Philip Mpango, the budget proposal for the fiscal year 2021/22 to the National Assembly.

According to the document, the Government plans to spend a total of TZS 36.26 trillion in the financial year 2021/22, an increase of 4% from TZS 34.88 trillion allocated in the 2020/21 budget.

In his speech to the Assembly, Nchembafor explained that 71.8% of the total budget or TZ 26.0 trillion is expected to come from domestic revenues, while grants and soft loans from Development Partners should account for TZS 2.9 trillion; domestic loans for TZS 5.0 trillion; and conditional external commercial loans for TZS 2.4 trillion.

Of that money, 63% or TZS 23.0 trillion will be allocated for recurrent expenditure, while 37% or TZS 13.3 trillion will be destined to development projects.

2021/22 will be the first year in the implementation of the 3rd Tanzania Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP III).

RELATED:  Tanzania Tourist Arrivals Increase by 12.9% in 2016 to Reach 1,28 M
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles