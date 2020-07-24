Tanzania’s Former President Benjamin Mkapa Died

On 24th July, Tanzania’s Presidential Office has announced the death of the former President of Tanzania Benjamin William Mkapa.

Mkapa died at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was receiving medical treatment.

President Magufuli has declared seven days of National mourning from today Friday 24 July when all the flags will fly at half-mast.

William Mkapa was born on 12th November 1938 in Ndanda, in southern Tanganyik.

He became the third President of Tanzania in 1995, a position he held until 2005.

During his two terms in office, Mkapa privatized state-owned corporations and instituted free-market policies, thus attracting foreign investment and promoting economic growth.

His policies won the support of the World Bank (WB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) and resulted in the cancellation of some of Tanzania’s foreign debts.