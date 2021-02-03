Tanzania Significantly Improve Corruption Perception Index in 2020

Transparency International, the global coalition against corruption, has released its 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), ranking Tanzania 94th over 180 countries, with an overall rating of 38/100.

The same rating was achieved by Ethiopia in Africa, and by Brazil, Kazakhstan, Peru, Serbia, Sri Lanka, and Suriname.

Tanzania was also included among the Significant Improvers in CPI, moving up 7 positions since 2014.

Within the East African Community, the ranking was lead by Rwanda that ranked 49th with a score of 54.

Yet Tanzania did better than all other countries of the regions. Kenya ranked 124th with a score of 31, Uganda ranked 142th with a score of 27, Burundi ranked 165th with a score of 19, and South Sudan ranked 179th with a score of just 12.