Significant Increase in Covid-19 Cases in Tanzania, US Embassy Say

The U.S. embassy in Tanzania issued a health alert on 19th February 2021 where it informs it is aware of a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country since January 2021.

The practice of Covid-19 mitigation and prevention measures remains limited and the Department of State’s travel advisory level for Tanzania is Level 3 – Reconsider Travel.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states travelers should avoid all travel to Tanzania.

The use of masks, social distancing, and other prevention strategies are largely absent throughout Tanzania.

Accordingly, healthcare facilities in Tanzania can become quickly overwhelmed in a healthcare crisis. Limited hospital capacity throughout Tanzania could result in life-threatening delays for emergency medical care.

The Tanzanian government has not released aggregate numbers on Covid-19 cases or deaths since April 2020.

Since then, Tanzanian President John Magufuli declared the country Covid-free.

However, tourism activities have been severely hit and in the year ending December 2020, Tanzania’s travel receipts declined by 59.2%.

On 2nd February 2021, Tanzania’s health minister announced that the country has no plans in place to accept Covid-19 vaccines.

