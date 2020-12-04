Francis Majige Nanai New Director of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has recently appointed Francis Majige Nanai as its new Executive Director, replacing Godfrey Simbeye who resigned in March 2020.

Nanai has a long experience in the private sector. He was Managing Director of Mwananchi Communications, the leading print media company in Tanzania, and seats on different boards within the country as Non-Executive Director.

He holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics and a Masters Degree in Marketing.

About TPSF

TPSF is the voice of the private sector in Tanzania and the umbrella body for private sector associations and corporate bodies in all sectors of the economy, including trade associations.

TPSF provides a platform for the private sector to engage in Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) at the local, national, and international levels.

TPSF is a key partner to the government and other stakeholders in the formulation and implementation of policies and strategies geared towards spurring economic growth, wealth creation, and national development.