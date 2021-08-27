Global Fund Approve USD 112 M to Support Tanzania’s Covid-19 Response

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria announced on 17th August 2021 the approval of USD 112 million to support Tanzania’s COVID-19 response.

The funds, channeled through the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism, will help Tanzania procure medical oxygen, increase access to COVID-19 diagnostics, protect health workers with personal protective equipment (PPE), mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on HIV, TB and malaria services, strengthen health systems, particularly laboratory and surveillance capacities, and raise the awareness of the population.

The new funding for COVID-19 comes on top of USD 608 million that was approved for the 2021-2023 implementation period.

“Tanzania welcomes Global Fund’s renewed commitment to back our fight against COVID-19, HIV, TB and malaria and support our efforts to build resilient systems for health,” said Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan. “Global Fund’s support in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria in Tanzania goes back to two decades ago and together we have achieved remarkable results. We are committed to continue working together to tackle this new pandemic and mitigate its knock-on effects.”

“We commend President Hassan’s strong leadership in the fight against COVID-19,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “We celebrate the remarkable efforts that have brought Tanzania this far in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and we look forward to working closely with the Government of Tanzania and our partners to beat COVID-19, protect our hard-won gains against HIV, TB and malaria and achieve the ambitious targets of the new grants.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Global Fund- supported programs coupled with Tanzanian robust national strategies led to a 14% decline in new HIV infections, a 23% decline in tubercolosis incidence, and a 20% decline of confirmed malaria cases.