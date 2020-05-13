Tanzania Annual Inflation Slow Down in April 2020 to 3.3%

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of April 2020 slowed down to 3.3% from 3.4% in March 2020.

The overall index went up to 120.67 in April 2020 from 116.82 recorded in April 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of April 2020 has decreased to 4.6% from 5.3% recorded in March 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of April 2020 has also decreased to 5.2% from 5.9% recorded in March 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in April 2020 has increased to 2.5% from 2.2% recorded in March 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of April 2020 has stagnated at 2.1% as it was recorded in March 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index from March 2020 to April 2020 has increased by 0.4% compared to an increase by 1.1% that was recorded from February 2020 to March 2020.

The overall index has increased to 120.67 in April 2020 from 120.20 recorded in March 2020. The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for both food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to such an increase include: – fish by 1.4%, limes by 5.7%, garlic by 3.4%, peas by 4.0%, potatoes by 4.9% and cassava by 5.9%.

On the other hand, some of the non-food items that contributed to such an increase include: garments for women (kitenge) by 1.5%, sewing machines by 2.3%, and charcoal by 1.6%.