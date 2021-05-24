The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of April 2021 has increased to 3.3% from 3.2% in April 2021.

The overall index went up from 100.63 recorded in April 2020 to 103.95 in April 2021.

Tanzania Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation for April 2021

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate has increased from 4.2% in March 2021 to 4.8% in April 2021.

The annual Inflation Rate for unprocessed food has increased from 2.8% in March 2021 to 3.4% in April 2021 while the inflation rate for all items without unprocessed food for April 2021 has stagnated at 3.4% as it was recorded in March 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for April 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate for April 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.5% between March 2021 and April 2021 compared to an increase of 0.9% recorded between February 2021 and March 2021.

The overall index has increased from 103.41 in March 2021 to 103.95 in April 2021. The increase is attributed to price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such an increase include: finger Millet grains by 4.8%, fish by 2.1%, dry

sardines by 6.5%, sunflower oil by 2.4% and fruits by 1.7%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to an increase of the index include: liquefied hydrocarbons by 3.3%, kerosene by 2.6%, firewood by 1.1%, diesel by 6.1%, and petrol by 7.2%.