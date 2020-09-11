Tanzania Annual Inflation Stagnate at 3.3% in August 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of August 2020 stagnated at 3.3% as it was recorded in July 2020.

The overall index went up to 119.87 in August 2020 from 116.01 recorded in August 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of August 2020 has decreased to 3.7% from 3.8% that was recorded in July 2020.

The Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of August 2020 has decreased to 4.8% from 4.9% recorded in July 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in August 2020 has also decreased to 3.1% from 3.2% recorded in July 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of August 2020 has decreased to 2.5% from 2.6% recorded in July 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has decreased by 0.5% from July 2020 to August 2020 compared to a decrease of 0.2% that was recorded from June 2020 to July 2020.

The overall index has decreased to 119.87 in August 2020 from 120.50 recorded in July 2020.

The decrease in the overall index is mainly attributed to the price decrease for food items. Some of the food items that contributed to such decrease include maize grains by 2.1%, fresh fish by 1.0%, sardines by 1.7%, vegetables by 2.7%, beans by 1.9%, peas 2.2%, and cocoyam by 2.3%.