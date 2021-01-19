Tanzania Annual Inflation Increase to 3.2% in December 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of December 2020 has increased to 3.2% from 3.0% recorded in November 2020.

The overall index went up to 120.79 in December 2020 from 117.10 recorded in December 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of December 2020 has increased to 3.0% from 2.8% recorded in November 2020.

The Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of December 2020 has also increased to 4.0% from 3.7% recorded in November 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in December 2020 has increased to 3.4% from 3.2% recorded in November 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of December 2020 has decreased to 2.3% from 2.5% that was recorded in November 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.8% from November 2020 to December 2020 compared to an increase by 0.3% that was recorded from October 2020 to November 2020.

The overall index has increased to 120.79 in December 2020 from 119.84 recorded in November 2020.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for food and non-food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such increase include; rice by 1.0%, maize grains by 2.6%, maize flour by 1.9%, sorghum grain by 2.6%, fresh Fish by 1.2%, sunflower oil by 3.1%, cooking oil by 3.1%, fruits by 1.9%, vegetables by 2.5%, beans by 2.0%, fresh cassava by 1.2%, sweet Potatoes by 3.0% and cooking bananas by 3.0%.

On the other hand, some non-food items that contributed to such increase include; garments for men by 1.5%, garments for women by 1.3%, footwear for men by 2.0%, and footwear for women by 1.7%.