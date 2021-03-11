Tanzania Annual Inflation Decrease to 3.3% in February 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of February 2021 has decreased to 3.3% from 3.5% in January 2021.

The overall index went up from 99.16 recorded in February 2020 to 102.44 in February 2021.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate has increased from 2.8% in January 2021 to 3.6% in February 2021.

The annual Inflation Rate for unprocessed food has increased from 1.4% in

January 2021 to 2.2% in February 2021 while the inflation rate for all items without unprocessed food has slightly decreased from 3.7% recorded in January 2021 to 3.4% in February 2021.

Table 1: Changes in the National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for February 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS)

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.9% between January 2021 and February 2021 compared to an increase of 0.8% recorded between December 2020 and January 2021.

The overall index has increased from 101.53 in January 2021 to 102.44 in February 2021.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such increase include: – wheat grains by 4.5%, finger millet grains by 9.2%, fresh fish by 4.5%, sardines by 4.1%, fruits by 2.7%, fresh vegetables by 2.4%, cassava fresh by 2.7%, cocoyam by 4.9% and cooking banana by 2.2%.