Tanzania Annual Inflation Increase to 3.5% in January 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of January 2021 has increased to 3.5% from 3.2% in December 2020.

The overall index went up from 98.07 recorded in January 2020 to 101.53 in January 2021.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate has decreased from 3.0% in December 2020 to 2.8% in January 2021.

The Annual Inflation Rate for unprocessed food stands at 1.4% in January 2021 while the inflation rate for all items without unprocessed food stands at 3.7%.

Table 1: Changes in the National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for January 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS)

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.8% between December 2020 and January 2021. The same increase was recorded between November and December, 2020.

The overall index has increased from 100.73 in December 2020 to 101.53 in January 2021.

The increase of the overall index is mainly attributed to the price increase for some non-food items.

Some of the non-food items that contributed to such increase include; clothing materials by 4.7%, garments for men by 2.0%, rents for private households by 3.8%, materials for minor maintenance of households such as tiles by 12.4 and household utensils by 12.7%.