Tanzania Annual Inflation Slightly Increase to 3.3% in July 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of June 2020 stagnated at 3.2% as it was recorded in May 2020.

The overall index went up to 120.74 in June 2020 from 117.23 recorded in June 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of July 2020 has stagnated at 3.8% as in June 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of July 2020 has increased to 4.9% from 4.7% recorded in June 2020.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in July 2020 has increased to 3.2% from 3.0% recorded in June 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of July 2020 has stagnated at 2.6% as in June 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has decreased by 0.2% from June 2020 to July 2020 which is similar to the trend that was recorded from May 2020 to June 2020.

The overall index has decreased to 120.50 in July 2020 from 120.74 recorded in June 2020.

The decrease in the overall index is mainly attributed to the price decrease for food items. Some food items that contributed to such decrease include rice by 1.9%, maize grains by 2.9%, maize flour by 1.6%, sorghum grain by 2.8%, sorghum flour by 2.6%, sardines by 2.0%, beans by 1.7%, round potatoes by 1.7%, sweet potatoes by 1.2%, and cooking bananas by 2.6%.