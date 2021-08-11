Tanzania Annual Inflation Increase to 3.8% in July 2021, the Highest Since December 2019

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for July 2021 has increased to 3.8% from 3.6% recorded in June 2021.

This is the highest since the same level of inflation was reached in November and December 2019.

The overall index went up from 100.49 recorded in July 2020 to 104.32 in July 2021.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for the month of July 2021 has increased to 5.1% from 4.7% recorded in June 2021.

The annual inflation rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages has increased to 3.3% in July 2021 from 3.2% recorded in June 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for July 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – July 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has increased from 104.30 recorded in June 2021 to 104.32 in July 2021.

The increase of the overall index is mainly attributed to the price increase for some nonfood items. Some non-food items that contributed to an increase in the index include: kerosene by 5.0%, charcoal by 1.3%, diesel by 5.1%, and petrol by 5.4%.