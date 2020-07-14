Tanzania Annual Inflation Stagnate at 3.2% in June 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of June 2020 stagnated at 3.2% as it was recorded in May 2020.

The overall index went up to 120.74 in June 2020 from 117.23 recorded in June 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of June 2020 has decreased to 3.8% from 4.4% recorded in May 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of June 2020 has decreased to 4.7% from 5.2% recorded in May 2020.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in June 2020 has increased to 3.0% from 2.4% recorded in May,2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of June 2020 has increased to 2.6% from 2.2% that was recorded in May 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has decreased by 0.2% from May 2020 to June 2020 compared to an increase of 0.2% that was recorded from April 2020 to May 2020.

The overall index has decreased to 120.74 in June 2020 from 120.93 recorded in May 2020.

The decrease in the overall index is attributed to the price decrease for both food and non-food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such a decrease include – rice by 1.4%, maize grains by 5.1%, maize flour by 2.1%, sorghum flour by 3.1% and sweet potatoes by 3.5%.

On the other hand, non-food items that contributed to such a decrease include: – refrigerators by 2.2%, diesel by 15.4% and petrol by 16.0%.