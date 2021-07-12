Tanzania Annual Inflation Increase to 3.6% in June 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for June 2021 has increased to 3.6% from 3.3% recorded in May 2021.

The overall index went up from 100.68 recorded in June 2020 to 104.30 in June 2021.

Tanzania Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation in May 2021

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of June 2021 has decreased to 4.7% from 4.9% that was recorded in May 2021.

Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages has increased to 3.2% in June 2021 from 2.7% recorded in May 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for June 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – June 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.1% between Ma, 2021 and Jun, 2021 compared to an increase of 0.3% recorded between April 2021 and May 2021.

The overall index has increased from 104.22 in Ma, 2021 to 104.30 in June 2021.

The increase of the overall index is mainly attributed to price increase for some non-food items.

Some of non food items that contributed to an increase of the index include: mattresses by 1.3%, school bags by 1.1%, pain killers by 3.8%, and wrist watches by 1.2%.