Tanzania Annual Inflation Slow Down to 3.2% in May 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of May 2020 slowed down to 3.2% from 3.3% in April 2020.

The overall index went up to 120.93 in May 2020 from 117.23 recorded in May 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of May 2020 has decreased to 4.4% from 4.6% recorded in April 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of May 2020 has stagnated at 5.2% as it was recorded in April 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in May 2020 has decreased to 2.4% from 2.5% recorded in April 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of May 2020 has slightly increased to 2.2% from 2.1% that was recorded in April 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.2% from April 2020 to May 2020 compared to an increase of 0.4% that was recorded from March 2020 to April 2020.

The overall index has increased to 120.93 in May 2020 from 120.67 recorded in April 2020.

The increase in the overall index is attributed to the price increase for both food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to such increase include:- pastry-cook products by 1.5%, sorghum grain by 4.1%, fish by 3.0%, sardines by 1.2%, groundnuts by 2.2%, beans by 5.7%, cassava by 2.6% and cooking bananas by 4.4%.

On the other hand, non-food items that contributed to such an increase include: – cleaning and maintenance products by 1.1%, men’s suit by1.1%, gowns by 1.3%, firewood by 3.0%, exercise books by 1.8% and hairdressing for women by 1.1%