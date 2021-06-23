Tanzania Annual Inflation Stay at 3.3% in May 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for May 2021 has stagnated to 3.3% as it was recorded in April 2021.

The overall index went up from 100.85 recorded in May 2020 to 104.22 in May 2021.

Tanzania Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation in May 2021

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of May 2021 has slightly increased to 4.9% from 4.8% that was recorded in April 2021.

The Annual Inflation Rate for unprocessed food has decreased from 3.4% in April 2021 to 3.0% in May 2021 while the inflation rate for all items without unprocessed food has slightly increased from 3.4% in April 2021 to 3.6 in May 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for May 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – May 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.3% between April 2021 and May 2021 compared to an increase of 0.5% recorded between March 2021 and April 2021.

The overall index has increased from 103.95 in April 2021 to 104.22 in May 2021. The increase of the overall index is attributed to the price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some of the food items that contributed to such increase include: – finger millet grains by 4.8%, fresh fish by 3.6%, sunflower oil by 9.4%, vegetables by 1.5%, potatoes by 1.3%, and fresh cassava by 2.6%.

On the other hand, some of the non-food items that contributed to an increase of the index include: – kerosene by 1.9%, diesel by 1.3%, and petrol by 1.4%.