Tanzania Annual Inflation Slow Down to 3% in November 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of November 2020 has decreased to 3.0% from 3.1% in October 2020.

The overall index went up to 119.84 in November 2020 from 116.39 recorded in November 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of November 2020 has decreased to 2.8% from 3.4% that was recorded in October 2020.

The Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of November 2020 has also decreased to 3.7% from 4.4% recorded in October 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in November 2020 has increased to 3.2% from 3.0% that was recorded in October 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of November 2020 has slightly increased to 2.5% from 2.4% that was recorded in October 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has increased by 0.3% from October 2020 to November 2020 compared to a decrease of 0.1% that was recorded from September 2020 to October 2020.

The overall index has increased to 119.84 in November 2020 from 119.43 recorded in October 2020.

The increase in the overall index is mainly attributed to the price increase for non-food items. Some of the non-food items that contributed to such an increase include; dental services in private hospitals by 1.5%, petrol by 1.2%, passenger transport by air by 1.5%, and charcoal by 1.9%.