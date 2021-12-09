Tanzania Annual Inflation Slightly Up to 4.1% in November 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for November 2021 slightly increased to 4.1% from 4.0% recorded in October 2021.

The overall index went up from 99.93 recorded in November 2020 to 104.08 in November 2021.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for November 2021 has increased to 4.4% from 3.9% that was recorded in October 2021.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for November 2021 has decreased to 4.0% from 4.1% in October 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for November 2021, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – November 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has increased from 103.61 recorded in October 2021 to 104.08 in November 2021.

The increase of the overall index is attributed to a price increase for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to an increase of the index include sorghum grains by 1.5%, maize grains by 5.3%, wheat flour by 1.3%, maize Flour by 1.4%, meat by 2.2%, sunflower oil by 1.7%, fruits by 2.1%, vegetables by 1.8%, sweet potatoes by 9.8%, fresh cassava by 5.2% and dried lentils by 1.8%.

Some Non-Food items that contributed to an increase of the index include garments for infants by 1.1%, household textiles like bedsheets and mosquito nets by 1.3%, mobile telephone handsets by 2.1%, and Jewellery and watches by 4.7%.