Tanzania Annual Inflation Stagnated at 3.1% in October 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of October 2020 remained at 3.1%, as recorded in September 2020.

The overall index went up to 119.43 in October 2020 from 115.84 recorded in October 2019.

Food and Non-Food Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for the month of October 2020 has stagnated at 3.4% as it was recorded in September 2020.

Annual Inflation Rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of October 2020 has decreased to 4.4% from 4.5% recorded in September 2020.

The 12-month index change for non-food products in October 2020 has also decreased to 3.0% from 3.1% that was recorded in September 2020.

Inflation Rate Excluding Food and Energy

The Annual Inflation Rate which excludes food and energy for the month of October 2020 has decreased to 2.4% from 2.5% that was recorded in September 2020.

Monthly Headline Inflation Rate

The National Consumer Price Index has decreased by 0.1% from September 2020 to October 2020 compared to a decrease of 0.3% that was recorded from August 2020 to September 2020.

The overall index has decreased to 119.43 in October 2020 from 119.54 recorded in September. The decrease in the overall index is mainly attributed to the price decrease for food items.

Some food items that contributed to such a decrease include maize flour by 3.8%, fresh fish by 1.1%, cooking bananas by 3.1%, fruits such as mangoes and melons by 4.4%, and vegetables such as spinach and tomatoes by 2.5%.