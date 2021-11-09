Tanzania Annual Inflation Decreases to 3.9% in October 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for October 2021 decreased to 3.9% from 4.0% recorded in September 2021.

The overall index went up from 99.59 recorded in October 2020 to 103.61 in October 2021.

Inflation Rate for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for October 2021 has slightly decreased to 3.9% from 4.0% that was recorded in September 2021.

The Annual Inflation Rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages for October 2021 has stagnated at 4.1% as it was recorded in September 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for October 2021, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – October 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has decreased from 103.71 recorded in September, 2021 to 103.61 in October, 2021.

The decrease of the overall index is attributed to price decrease for some food and non-food items.

Some food items that contributed to the decrease of the index includes: sardines by 2.4%, bakery products by 2.5%, round potatoes by 1.4% and cooking bananas by 1.5%.

Some Non-Food items that contributed to the decrease of the index includes: firewood by 3.6%; footwear for men by 1.1%; furniture such as cupboards by 1.1%; and text books by 2.7%.