Tanzania Annual Inflation Increased to 4% in September 2021

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for September 2021 increased to 4.0% from 3.8% recorded in August 2021.

The inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages for September 2021 has increased to 4.0% from 3.6% recorded in August 2021.

The annual inflation rate for all items without food and non-alcoholic beverages has slightly increased to 4.1% in September 2021 from 4.0% recorded in August 2021.

Table 1: Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for September 2021, (2020 = 100)

Source: Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – September 2021

The National Consumer Price Index has decreased from 103.80 recorded in August 2021 to 103.71 in September 2021.

The decrease of the overall index is attributed to the price decrease for some food and non-food items.

Food items that contributed to the decrease of the index include sorghum flour by 2.3%, cabbages by 3.1%, and yams by 1.6%.

Non-food items that contributed to the decrease of the index include clothing by 0.1%, firewood by 4.0%, and mobile telephone handsets by 0.1%