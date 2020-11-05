Magufuli Sworn in as President of Tanzania for a Second Term

On 5th November 2020, Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli has been sworn in as President of the United Republic of Tanzania for a second 5-years term.

President Magufuli won Tanzania’s general elections held on 28th October 2020, receiving a total of votes 12,516,252 equivalent to 84.4% of all votes cast for 15 candidates who were running for president.

Dr. Magufuli has been sworn in along with Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan who has been sworn in as Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The swearing-in ceremony has taken place for the first time in Dodoma and was attended by various leaders and Heads of State such as the President of Uganda Hon. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Comoros Islands Ms. Azali Assoumani, the President of Zimbabwe Hon. Emerson

Mnangagwa, and the Vice President of Botswana Hon. Slumber Tsogwane.

Speaking after his inauguration, Hon. President Magufuli promised to implement the 2020-25 CCM General Election Manifesto with an emphasis on the construction of development projects, conservation of national resources, generate employment, address citizens’ grievances, and intensify the fight against corruption.



He called on Tanzanians, especially the youth, to focus on working for self-reliance and building social welfarefocus while refraining from becoming puppets of the imperialists.