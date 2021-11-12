Tanzania President Promotes Investments Opportunities During Visit to Egypt

On 10th November 2021, the President of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Cairo, Egypt to begin a three-day state visit.

Immediately after arriving at the White House in Cairo, President Samia met with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sis, and discussed several areas of joint cooperation in the fields of education, energy, sports, defense and military cooperation.

President Samia also spoke about the importance of working together to ensure that all the challenges in the construction of the Mwalimu Nyerere Power Project are removed to complete the strategic project that is being implemented by Egyptian companies.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of increasing trade and investment opportunities between Egypt and Tanzania where currently trade between the two countries has increased from TZS 84.3 billion in 2018 to TZS 87.3 billion in 2020.

In addition, President Samia said that Egypt has invested in Tanzania in 26 projects worth TZS 3.1 trillion and created 2,206 jobs for Tanzanians.

The two presidents have also witnessed the signing of three Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of sports, education, and higher education.

Later on, President Samia met with Egyptian investors and encouraged them to take advantage of the many investment opportunities available in Tanzania and highlighted the massive investment potential in agriculture, mining, electric energy, and education among others.

For this, she added that the Tanzanian government will render all the necessary facilitation to the Egyptian business community wishing to invest and do business in Tanzania.