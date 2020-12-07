President Magufuli Form New Cabinet

President-elect Hon. Dr. John Pombe Magufuli has completed the formation of the Tanzanian Cabinet on 5th December 2020, appointing 21 new ministers and 23 deputy ministers.
President Magufuli has also formed a new Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Previously, it was part of the Ministry of Works, Transport, and Communication, and the Ministry for Education, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training.
He also appointed Kitila Alexander Mkumbo to be Minister of State in the President’s Office for Investment, moving there the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), previously under the Prime Minister’s Office.
The Cabinet of Tanzania in 2020
|Postion
|Name
|President
|John Pombe Magufuli
|Vice President
|Samia Suluhu Hassan
|Prime Minister
|Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa
|President of Zanzibar
|Hussein Ali Mwinyi
|Ministry for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
|Adolf Faustine Mkenda
|Ministry for Communications and Information Technology
|Faustine Engelbert Ndugulile
|Ministry for Constitutional and Legal Affairs
|Member Lameck Nchemba
|Ministry for Defence and National Service
|Elias John Kwandikwa
|Ministry for Education, Science and Technology
|Joyce Lazaro Ndalichako
|Ministry for Energy
|Medard Matogolo Kalemani
|Ministry for Finance and Planning
|Philip Isdor Mpango
|Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation
|Palamagamba John Aidan Mwaluko Kabudi
|Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly, and Children
|Dorothy Onesphoro Gwajima
|Ministry for Industry and Trade
|Geoffrey Idelphonce Mwambe
|Ministry for Information, Culture, Artists, and Sports
|Innocent Lugha Bashungwa
|Ministry for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development
|William Vangimembe Lukuvi
|Ministry for Livestock and Fisheries
|Mashimba Mashauri Ndaki
|Ministry for Minerals
|Doto Mashaka Biteko
|Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism
|Damas Daniel Ndumbaro
|Ministry for Water
|Jumaa Hamidu Aweso
|Ministry for Works and Transport
|Leonard Chamuriho
|Ministry of State for Home Affairs
|George Boniface Taguluvala Simbachawene
|Ministry of State in the President's Office for Investments
|Kitila Alexander Mkumbo
|Ministry of State in the President's Office for Civil Service and Good Governance
|George Huruma Mkuchika
|Ministry of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government
|Selemani Said Jafo
|Ministry of State in the Vice President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment
|Ummy Ally Mwalimu
|Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office
Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled
|Jenister Joakim Mhagama