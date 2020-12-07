President Magufuli Form New Cabinet

TOPICS:
Tanzania New Cabinet 2020

December 7, 2020

President-elect Hon. Dr. John Pombe Magufuli has completed the formation of the Tanzanian Cabinet on 5th December 2020, appointing 21 new ministers and 23 deputy ministers.

President Magufuli has also formed a new Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Previously, it was part of the Ministry of Works, Transport, and Communication, and the Ministry for Education, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training.

He also appointed Kitila Alexander Mkumbo to be Minister of State in the President’s Office for Investment, moving there the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), previously under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Cabinet of Tanzania in 2020

PostionName
PresidentJohn Pombe Magufuli
Vice PresidentSamia Suluhu Hassan
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa
President of ZanzibarHussein Ali Mwinyi
Ministry for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries
Adolf Faustine Mkenda
Ministry for Communications and Information TechnologyFaustine Engelbert Ndugulile
Ministry for Constitutional and Legal AffairsMember Lameck Nchemba
Ministry for Defence and National ServiceElias John Kwandikwa
Ministry for Education, Science and TechnologyJoyce Lazaro Ndalichako
Ministry for Energy Medard Matogolo Kalemani
Ministry for Finance and PlanningPhilip Isdor Mpango
Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African CooperationPalamagamba John Aidan Mwaluko Kabudi
Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly, and Children Dorothy Onesphoro Gwajima
Ministry for Industry and TradeGeoffrey Idelphonce Mwambe
Ministry for Information, Culture, Artists, and Sports Innocent Lugha Bashungwa
Ministry for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development William Vangimembe Lukuvi
Ministry for Livestock and FisheriesMashimba Mashauri Ndaki
Ministry for MineralsDoto Mashaka Biteko
Ministry for Natural Resources and Tourism Damas Daniel Ndumbaro
Ministry for Water
Jumaa Hamidu Aweso
Ministry for Works and Transport Leonard Chamuriho
Ministry of State for Home Affairs George Boniface Taguluvala Simbachawene
Ministry of State in the President's Office for InvestmentsKitila Alexander Mkumbo
Ministry of State in the President's Office for Civil Service and Good GovernanceGeorge Huruma Mkuchika
Ministry of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration and Local Government
Selemani Said Jafo
Ministry of State in the Vice President's Office for Union Affairs and Environment Ummy Ally Mwalimu
Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office
Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled		Jenister Joakim Mhagama
RELATED:  Tanzania Government Headquarter to Move to Dodoma
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles