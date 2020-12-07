President Magufuli Form New Cabinet

President-elect Hon. Dr. John Pombe Magufuli has completed the formation of the Tanzanian Cabinet on 5th December 2020, appointing 21 new ministers and 23 deputy ministers.

President Magufuli has also formed a new Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Previously, it was part of the Ministry of Works, Transport, and Communication, and the Ministry for Education, Science, Technology, and Vocational Training.

He also appointed Kitila Alexander Mkumbo to be Minister of State in the President’s Office for Investment, moving there the Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), previously under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Cabinet of Tanzania in 2020