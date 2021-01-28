Online Survey To Promote EU-Tanzania Economic Relations – Deadline 31st January 2021

The Delegation of the European Union to Tanzania has launched an online survey to promote EU-Tanzania economic relations: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EUinvestmentTanzania

The survey is addressed to firms operating in Tanzania, or considering investing in Tanzania, companies with EU capital or trading with Europe.

By telling the barriers and opportunities they face they will feed into the EU’s dialogue with Tanzanian authorities to improve the business climate and will be able to take part in the EU-Tanzania network and events in 2021.

All EU firms in Tanzania or potential investors are invited to complete a 5-minute survey online by 31 January 2021.