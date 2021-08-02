Tanzania President Kick-Start Vaccination Campaign

On 28th July 2021, the President of Tanzania, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country by getting the vaccine shot at the White House in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking before the exercise, President Samia has warned Tanzanians that the vaccine is safe.

“I have voluntarily agreed to be vaccinated knowing that in my body I have several vaccines that I have lived with for 61 years now, so I do not see the danger of this vaccine after scientists are satisfied,” said President Samia.

For his part, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Hon. Dr. Dorothy Gwajima has urged the public to ignore all those who are misleading about the Covid-19 vaccines and stressed that it is safe for health after the experts in the country are satisfied with them.

The Tanzanian government has stopped releasing aggregate numbers on Covid-19 cases or deaths since April 2020, when it informed the public of 509 positive cases, 21 deaths, and 183 recoveries. Since July 2021, the government has begun to release some data on Covid-19 cases and deaths.