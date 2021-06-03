President Suluhu Met With Tanzania Private Sector to Improve Business Environment

The President of Tanzania, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan has recently met with the leaders of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF)–the apex body of the private sector in Tanzania–to discuss various issues related to trade and investment promotion in the country as well as expand the tax base.

The meeting was held at the State House in Dar es Salaam where the leaders thanked President Suluhu for the steps taken to strengthen ties between the Government and the private sector.

TPSF Chairperson Ms. Angelina Ngalula said the private sector has already begun to see the results of the President’s efforts to re-ignite and promote trade with Kenya following her recent visit and meeting with President Kenyatta.

However, the leaders called on the Government to continue the efforts to further improve the business environment, tax management, attracting investment in strategic areas, and emphasizing agricultural development which employs many Tanzanians.

In turn, the leaders are ready to cooperate with the Government to further increase production in various sectors to boost the economy and create jobs.

President Samia promised to act on their views at the upcoming National Business Council (TNBC) meeting–Tanzania’s forum for public and private sector dialogue–to be held in June 2021.