Tanzania Invite Private Sector to Input on Tax Reforms – Deadline 10th February 2021

The Ministry of Finance and Planning of Tanzania has issued its Invitation to Stakeholders to Participate in the Upcoming Proceedings on the Task Force on Tax Reform in Preparation of the Budget 2021-2022.

The proceedings are scheduled to get underway in February 2021 and will include meetings with stakeholders for discussion of various issues relating to tax policies.

The task force invites the participation of officials from the Government, private sector, civil society, religious organizations, academia, research institutions, and other specialists in public finance.

The Government of Tanzania (GoT) will take the lead by giving an update on its policy objectives, agenda and challenges, as well as an assessment of tax policy priorities for the 2021-2022 national budget.

Interested parties should send their submission, in writing, from now until 10th February 2021 to:

Secretariat, Task Force on Tax Reforms

Ministry of Finance and Planning

Treasury Square Building

18 Jakaya Kikwete Rd

P.O. Box 2820

Dodoma

For details and clarifications read the invitation or call +255 713 694 895 or +255 657 558 899 or write to mathias.kadebe@hazina.go.tz or oliver.ndyali@hazina.go.tz