Tanzania Crops Exports Double In September 2021, Tourism Up Too

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Monthly Economic Review-October 2021 indicates that traditional exports more than doubled to USD 83.5 million in September 2021 from USD 40.9 million in the corresponding month in 2020, supported by export season for most cash crops.

During the same period, services receipts increased to USD 258.4 million, compared with USD 156.2 million in September 2020, owing to an increase in travel receipts, hinting at an improvement in tourism activities from last year.

Tanzania Exports of goods and services YE September 2021

Exports of goods and services amounted to USD 9,440.8 million in the year ending September 2021, higher than USD 8,889.8 million in the corresponding period in 2020, mainly on account of an increase in exports of minerals, manufactured goods, cereals, and horticultural products.

Export of goods increased by almost 9% to USD 6,714 million, with non-traditional goods increasing by 14% to USD 5,684.3 million.

Gold exports increased by USD 59.9 million to USD 2,886 million and accounted for 43% of goods export.

Export of horticulture products more than doubled, driven by edible vegetables.

Manufactured goods exports increased by 29.9% to USD 1,127.7 million, with a considerable increase noted in the exports of ceramic products, cosmetics, plastic products, iron and steel.

There also was a notable increase in exports of rice, maize and beans to neighboring countries.

Export of rice, in particular, amounted to USD 303.4 million compared with USD 97.4 million, reflecting efforts made to improve cross-border trade.

On a month-to-month basis, the export value of non-traditional goods was USD 537.6 million higher than USD 472.0 million in September 2020.

Traditional exports declined to USD 681.8 million compared with USD 888.0 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2020, with all export values decreasing, save for coffee, sisal and cloves.

On a monthly basis, however, traditional exports more than doubled to USD 83.5 million from USD 40.9 million in the corresponding month in 2020, supported by export season for most cash crops.

Services exports remained almost unchanged at USD 2,726.8 million during the year ending September 2021.

Travel receipts, which are dominated by earnings from tourism, were still below pre-pandemic levels.

The number of international arrivals slightly declined to 810,389 compared with 833,395 in the year to September 2020.

On a monthly basis, in September 2021, services receipts increased to USD 258.4 million, compared with USD 156.2 million in September 2020, owing to an increase in travel receipts, hinting at an improvement in tourism activities from last year.