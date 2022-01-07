Tanzania Exports Up +13% In YE November 2021, Tourism Income Up +48%

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Monthly Economic Review-December 2021 indicates that in the year ending November 2021 exports of goods and services amounted to USD 9,789.9 million, higher than USD 8,614.6 million in the corresponding period in 2020.

The growth was driven by a rise in exports of non-traditional goods, travel receipts and transportation.

Tanzania Exports of Goods YE November 2021

Exports of goods increased by +8.1% to USD 6,751.1 million, with non-traditional goods rising by 12.5% to USD 5,764.7 million.

Gold exports, which accounted for 44.1% of the total goods exports remained broadly the same, amounting to USD 2,816.5 million compared with USD 2,855.6 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Exports of manufactured goods amounted to USD 1,195.1 million in the year ending November 2021, from USD 894.8 million in the previous year, with much of the increase registered in exports of cosmetics, iron and steel, plastic and paper products.

There was a noticeable growth in exports of rice, maize and beans to the neighboring countries, reflecting an increase in regional trade.

On monthly basis, exports of non-traditional goods rose to USD 486.3 million, from USD 444.4 million in November 2020.

Exports of traditional goods amounted to USD 628.8 million down from USD 814.6 million in the corresponding period in 2020, with much of the decline recorded in exports of cashew nuts and tobacco.

On a monthly basis, traditional exports declined to USD 108.2 million from USD 152.2 million in November 2020.

Tanzania Exports of Servcies (Tourism) YE November 2021

Services receipts amounted to USD 3,038.8 million, from USD 2,367.0 million in the year ending November 2020, owing to an increase in travel (tourism) and transport receipts.

Travel receipts edged up by 53.7% to USD 1,324.3 million, consistent with an increase in the number of international tourist arrivals which rose by 31.5% to 892,541, signaling a gradual recovery in tourism activities.

On a monthly basis, services receipts rose to USD 309.8 million in November 2021, from USD 203.6 million in November 2020, with a significant increase registered in travel receipts.