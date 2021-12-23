Tanzania Goods Exports Up +10% In YE October 2021, Tourism Up Too

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) Monthly Economic Review-November 2021 indicates that exports of goods increased by almost +10.4% to USD 6,750.8 million in the year ending October 2021, with non-traditional goods rising by +13.4% to USD 5,722.8 million.

Tanzania Exports of Goods and Services YE October 2021

Exports of goods and services amounted to USD 9,562.0 million in the year ending October 2021, higher than USD 8,636.0 million in the corresponding period in 2020, driven by a rise in exports of manufactured goods and non-traditional goods other than minerals.

Gold exports remained broadly the same, amounting to USD 2,842.3 million and accounted for 30% of total exports of goods and services.

Exports of manufactured goods amounted to USD 1,178.4 million from USD 864 million in the year ending 2020, with a significant rise in other exports products, particularly cereals.

Exports of traditional goods declined to USD 672.7 million compared with USD 766.7 million in the corresponding period in 2020, driven by a decrease in all traditional goods, save for cloves, sisal, and coffee.

Services exports rose to USD 2,811.2 million during the year ending October 2021, from USD 2,523.9 million in the similar period of 2020.

Travel receipts, despite remaining below pre-pandemic levels, increased by 24.9% to USD 1,253.9 million.

The number of international tourist arrivals has rebounded to 861,059 compared with 742,401 in the year ending October 2020, signaling a revamp in tourism activities.