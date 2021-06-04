Kagame Write to Suluhu to Develop Rwanda-Tanzania Relations

On 3rd June 2021, the President of Tanzania, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan has received a message from the President of Rwanda Hon. Paul Kagame presented by the Special Envoy and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Rwanda International Cooperation, Hon. Dr. Vincent Biruta.

In the message, President Kagame sent his condolences following the death of former Tanzanian President, the late Dr. John Pombe Magufuli, congratulated President Suluhu for her appointment and assured her that Rwanda is ready to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation and Tanzania.

President Kagame expressed his intention to further enhance relations with Tanzania and in particular implement major joint projects including the Rusumo power generation project and construction of a modern standard gauge railway to connect Kigali City in Rwanda and Isaka in Tanzania to facilitate the transportation of cargo from the Port of Dar es Salaam to Rwanda.

President Suluhu thanked President Kagame for his message and assured him that Tanzania is ready to further promote relations and cooperation with Rwanda.

Regarding the implementation of joint projects, she asked the Tanzania-Rwanda Joint Cooperation Commission to meet to add impetus to these projects as well as identifying new areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

According to Comtrade, Rwanda’s total exports to Tanzania reached USD 295 million, making Tanzania the 6th largest trade partner of Rwanda after China, UAE, DRC, Kenya, and India.

In the same year, Tanzania’s total exports to Rwanda reached USD 523 million, making Rwanda the 7th largest trade partner of Tanzania after China, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Kenya.