Tanzania Introduce App to Identify Fake Electronic Tax Stamps

The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), has introduced an app to confirm the genuineness of Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS) on spirits.

Tanzania passed the Electronic Tax Stamps Regulations in 2018, and in 2019 TRA applied it to cigarettes, wines, spirits, beer, and all kinds of alcoholic beverages, and to sweetened flavored water and other non-alcoholic beverages, like energy and malt drinks and soda.

In November 202, TRA extended ETS to fruit juices (including grape must), vegetable juices, bottled drinking water, and music and film products (recorded Tapes/ CDs/ VCDs/ DVDs).

Under the ETS system, all the above mentioned products must be affixed with ETS.

However, TRA has investigated the presence of fake tax stamps on alcoholic beverages in Kilimanjaro and Arusha, and the new application permits to identify the genuineness of their ETS.