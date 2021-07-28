US Send Tanzania One Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

The U.S. Embassy in Tanzania has announced the donation by the United States government of over one million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of its global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donated vaccines are part of the U.S. pledge to provide at least 25 million of 80 million doses globally to Africa. The U.S. government coordinated closely with the African Union and Africa CDC on the country allocations. The vaccine doses arrived via COVAX in Dar es Salaam on 24th July 2021.

“We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic. Sharing these vaccines also serve as another example of the strength of our 60-year partnership and our commitment to Tanzania,” commented the U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Dr. Donald Wright.

On 2nd February 2021, Tanzania’s health minister announced that the country has no plans in place to accept Covid-19 vaccines. Accordingly, Tanzania has been excluded from the countries set to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, part of the World Health Organisation (WHO) rollout in Africa that has started in Ghana on 24th February 2021.

However, at the end of June 2021, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced that Tanzania will spend USD 470 million on vaccines, protective gear, and other medical equipment, and support economic sectors hardly affected by the pandemic.

In July 2021, the Ministry of Health of Tanzania issues its Guidelines for Covid-19 Vaccination.