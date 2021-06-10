Tanzania Elected Vice President of UN General Assembly

Tanzania has been elected Vice President of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) in an election held on 7th June 2021 in New York.

In the election, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Hon. Abdulla Shahid, has been elected President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) by 143 votes against his rival Former Afghan Foreign Minister Dr. Zalmai Rassoul who got 48 votes.

The role of the Vice President is to assist the President in coordinating and overseeing the deliberations of UNGA and its committees in drafting resolutions. The UN General Assembly is the main policy and legislative body with the representation of all member states where this year’s summit is expected to take place in September 2021.

Tanzania served as President of UNGA in 1979 and Vice President in 1991.

Tanzania also won the position of Member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a period of three years from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024.

This is the fifth time for Tanzania to hold that position where the last time was in 2004 – 2006. Other times were 1966 – 1969; 1978 – 1980; and 1994 – 1996.

ECOSOC is the agency responsible for UN economic development projects, especially in implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and also oversees Specialized Agencies and Commissions such as UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF.

The Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affair and East Africa Cooperation explains that Tanzania’s participation in the leadership of UN agencies gives the country a good opportunity to implement its Foreign policy and also contributes to the implementation of its responsibilities as a member of the United Nations.

Election of Tanzania under the leadership of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan is a sign of trust in the international arena and member states of the United Nations.

The UN General Assembly

Established in 1945, UNGA occupies a central position as the chief deliberative, policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations. Comprised of all 193 Members of the United Nations, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter. It also plays a significant role in the process of standard-setting and the codification of international law.

The Assembly is empowered to make recommendations to States on international issues within its competence. It has also initiated actions–political, economic, humanitarian, social, and legal–which have benefitted the lives of millions of people throughout the world.