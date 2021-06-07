WB Approve USD 875 Million Financing for Tanzania Development Projects

On 27th May 2021, the World Bank approved three development projects in Tanzania with a combined financing of USD 875 million from the International Development Association (IDA).

The loans will help improve rural road access and employment opportunities, strengthen the learning environment and alignment of priority education programs with the labor market at selected higher education institutions, and increase access to high-quality broadband internet services.

Specifically, the financing will supports the following projects:

The Roads to Inclusion and Socioeconomic Opportunities project (RISE). USD 300 million will give more Tanzanians in rural areas access to roads in good condition to enable them to access services and economic opportunities. RISE will upgrade roads with climate-resilient approaches in six rural districts across four regions–Geita, Tanga, Lindi, and Iringa–promoting a sustainable model for routine maintenance, removing bottlenecks that inhibit the improvement of rural roads, and incorporating people-centered community engagement approaches. RISE will also generate around 35,000 civil works jobs, including 19,000 community-based routine maintenance contracts involving rural communities, with at least 20 percent of these jobs held by women. The project will also assist in laying the foundation for a greater level of ambition for inclusive sustainable rural road asset management in Tanzania.

Hafez Ghanem, Regional Vice President for the World Bank stressed that the approval of the three projects reflects the Bank’s strong support to Tanzania. “We want to continue and even strengthen our partnership with Tanzania in its efforts to fight poverty and ensure a better living standard for its people. Investments supported by the three projects will help accelerate growth as they expand access to economic opportunities, especially for women and youth,” he said.

And Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director in Tanzania, added that “The experiences of successfully transitioning economies have shown that strong human capital is fundamental for long-term growth and the development of an economically secure middle class. These projects prioritize such investments, which will enable households at all income levels in Tanzania to benefit from growth.”

The World Bank’s active portfolio in Tanzania includes 17 national International Development Association (IDA) projects with total net commitments of USD 3.86 billion. Key sectors supported include transport (23%), urban development (7%), education (20%), energy (17%), water (13%), social protection (10%), health/nutrition (5%), environment/natural resources (4%) and governance and poverty projects make up 2% of the portfolio.

In April 2021, the recently appointed President of Tanzania, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan has met and held talks with the Resident Director of the World Bank Ms. Mara Warwick.

The Director assured President Samia that the World Bank will continue cooperating with Tanzania in its efforts to boost the economy and social welfare in line with the National Development Vision 2025, and that the World Bank has already approved a number of projects worth USD 4.9 billion and is likely to add another five projects worth USD 1.15 billion, and will add even more projects in 2022.