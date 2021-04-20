World Bank To Increase Its Financial Support to Tanzania in 2021-2022

On 19th April 2021, the President of Tanzania, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan has met and held talks with the Resident Director of the World Bank Ms. Mara Warwick.

During the talks, President Samia thanked the World Bank for continuing to be a good partner for Tanzania’s development and has assured Ms. Warwick that the Sixth Phase Government will continue to promote its partnership with the Bank for the economic and social development of Tanzania.

President Samia has asked the World Bank to continue cooperating with Tanzania (Mainland and Zanzibar) in building an economy that will impact all the communities, especially reaching out to the poor, improving social services especially education and health, strengthening infrastructure, empowering women who carry heavy family responsibilities, and build digital systems that will simplify operations including revenue collection.

For her part, Ms. Warwick has assured President Samia that the World Bank will continue cooperating with Tanzania in its efforts to boost the economy and social welfare in line with the National Development Vision 2025.

She added that the Bank will continue to focus on helping the poor and people living in vulnerable environments by participating in strengthening infrastructure, promoting primary, secondary and tertiary education, setting up digital systems and for Zanzibar to assist in the hydropower project and in the improvement of towns and villages.

Warwick said the World Bank has already approved a number of projects worth USD 4.9 billion and is likely to add another five projects worth USD 1.15 billion, and next year will add even more projects.

The World Bank in Tanzania

The World Bank’s active portfolio in Tanzania includes 17 national International Development Association (IDA) projects with total net commitments of USD 3.86 billion.

Tanzania is also included in seven regional projects, with its total commitments reaching USD 728 million.

Mara K. Warwick, an Australian national, is the World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Trained as an environmental engineer, Mara Warwick has expertise in flood management, urban development, urban environmental services and disaster risk management.

Before she assumed the role of Country Director, Mara Warwick served as the Portfolio and Operations Manager for China, Mongolia, and Korea.



