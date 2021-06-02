Tanzania Energy Budget 2021/2022: Power Generation is Priority

Tanzania’s Minister of Energy Dr. Medard Kalemani has presented to parliament the ministerial budget for the financial year 2021/22, which will focus on power generation, rural electrification, oil and gas exploration, and development of the Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline.

Dr. Kalemani stressed that the Ministry will continue to implement various power generation projects to reach 5,000 MW of installed capacity in the next five years.

These include the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (2,115 MW), Ruhudji (358 MW) and Rumakali (222 MW), the extension of Kinyerezi I (185 MW), Rusumo (80 MW), Malagarasi (49 MW), Mtwara (300 MW) and Somanga Fungu (330 MW).

The Government will also continue to implement numerous projects to strengthen electricity transmission throughout the country and attract investments in the energy sector.

For this, 98.9% of the tabled budget of TZS 2.38 trillion will be used for development projects. TZS 2.17 trillion would be mobilized from domestic sources.

Tanzania’s electricity generation comes mostly from natural gas (48%), followed by hydropower (31%), petrol (18%), solar (1%), and biofuels (1%).