First Turbine Installed at Rufiji Hydropower Plant

The Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of Egypt, Dr. Assem El Gazzar, has announced the successful installation works of the first turbine at Julius Nyerere Hydropower Plant and Dam (JNHPP) at Stiegler’s Gorge on the Rufiji River in Tanzania.

The installation works started in the presence of officials of the Ministry of Energy of Tanzania and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO).

Minister El Gazzar explained that a total of 9 turbines will be installed, each of which reaches a capacity of 235MW.

Located in the Selous Game Reserve, Pwani (Coast) Region, approximately 220 km (137 mi), by road, southwest of Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam, the JNHPP is planned to have an installed capacity of 2,115MW when completed in June 2022.

The hydropower project will cost TZS 6.5 trillion(USD 1.38 billion) and will be the largest in East Africa, the fourth-largest in Africa, and the ninth-largest in the world when completed.