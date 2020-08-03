Tanzania Start Feasibility Studies of Two New Hydropower Projects

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has awarded two major consultancy contracts for the Rumakali and Ruhudji hydropower and transmission lines projects.

The contracts have been awarded to Multiconsult, a Novegian engineering consultancy, which will undertake feasibility studies, prepare conceptual design and tender documents, and conduct environmental and social impact assessment studies.

The 222 MW Rumakali and 358 MW Rhuhudji projects are both located in the Njombe region in the southern highlands of Tanzania and could double the country’s total installed hydropower capacity from 562 MW to 1,142 MW.

The projects are scheduled to start immediately and are planned to be completed by Q3 2021. Norplan Tanzania and Tanzania Photomap will act as subcontractors to Multiconsult.

“We are very proud to be participating in the energy development in Tanzania by being awarded these large and important projects,” commented Hilde Gillebo, Multiconsult Executive Vice President Energy.