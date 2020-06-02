Tanzania-Zambia Crude Oil Pipeline Seek USD 400 Million for Upgrade

Tazama, the 1,710 km (1,063 mi) long crude oil pipeline from the port of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, to the Indeni Petroleum Refinery in Ndola, Zambia, is seeking USD 400 million for its upgrade.

The announcement was recently made by Tazama’s Tanzania Regional Manager, Abraham Saunyama.

The pipeline, which is owned by the government of Zambia (66.7%) and that of Tanzania (33.3%), was installed in 1968.

For 954 km (593 mi) the pipeline has a diameter of 8 inches (200 mm), and for the remaining 798 km (496 mi), the pipeline diameter is 12 inches (300 mm).

According to Sunyama the difference of the pipeline in diameter limits its pumping capacity to 2 million liters a day.

With the financing, the company intends to upgrade the entire pipeline to a diameter of 12 inches, thus increasing the capacity of the pipeline to 1.1 billion liters a day.