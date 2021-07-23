Improve Your Business Digital Skills With Ecobank and Microsoft: 26th July 2021

Ecobank Commercial Banking Team partnered with Microsoft on the Global Skills Initiative (GSI), a program that aims to empower 25 million people around the world with digital skills for the digital economy.

This partnership with Ecobank will enable GSI to reach SMEs in 33 countries in the middle-Africa.

This initiative is in response to the economic crisis around the globe that’s occurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To get the digital skills your business needs join Ecobank on 26th July 2021 and learn more about how you can acquire the right skills for 10 in-demand jobs to help you embrace opportunities in the digital world.

You will hear all the details about how you can achieve professional certification as a Data Analyst, Software Developer, Graphic Designer, etc.

Register now at https://forms.office.com/r/buab0UjZDE or follow Ecobank on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/ecobanktz

