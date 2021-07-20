Exchange Rates Tanzania – 20th July 2021

Ecobank Tanzania Exchange Rates 20 July 2021

July 20, 2021

Ecobank Tanzania direct applicable exchange rates for foreign currency transactions to the public show that on Tuesday 20th July 2021 USD buying rate was TZS 2,313 while selling rate was TZS 2,339.

See below for Ecobank’s full list of applicable exchange rates for US Dollar, Sterling Pound, Euro, Kenyan Shilling, South African Rand, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan Renminbi (CNY).


Ecobank Tanzania Exchange Rates 20JUL2021

Ecobank is a market leader in foreign exchange transactions and guarantees:
-Flexible and well-structured deals
-Timely, comprehensive, and assured delivery
-Competitive rates
-Highly skilled experts providing specialized advisory services

For further details contact:
Ecobank Head office,
Acacia Building,
Kinondoni Road 84,
P.O. Box 20500
Website: https://www.ecobank.com/tz/personal-banking/payments-transfers/foreign-exchange
Dar es Salaam
Tanzania.
Telephone: 0800110021

