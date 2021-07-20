Exchange Rates Tanzania – 20th July 2021

Ecobank Tanzania direct applicable exchange rates for foreign currency transactions to the public show that on Tuesday 20th July 2021 USD buying rate was TZS 2,313 while selling rate was TZS 2,339.

See below for Ecobank’s full list of applicable exchange rates for US Dollar, Sterling Pound, Euro, Kenyan Shilling, South African Rand, Japanese Yen, and Chinese Yuan Renminbi (CNY).





Ecobank is a market leader in foreign exchange transactions and guarantees:

-Flexible and well-structured deals

-Timely, comprehensive, and assured delivery

-Competitive rates

-Highly skilled experts providing specialized advisory services

For further details contact:

Ecobank Head office,

Acacia Building,

Kinondoni Road 84,

P.O. Box 20500

Website: https://www.ecobank.com/tz/personal-banking/payments-transfers/foreign-exchange

Dar es Salaam

Tanzania.

Telephone: 0800110021