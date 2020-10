It is with great sadness that Stanbic Bank announces the passing of Ken Cockerill who worked with the bank for almost seven years.

Ken worked in Tanzania as Chief Executive from 1st December 2013 to 31st March 2020.

During this time Ken built a lasting legacy, became part of the family and made many friend.

The Standard Bank Group has lost a dear friend, colleague, and champion.

TanzaniaInvest would like to express its sincere condolences to Ken’s family and colleagues.